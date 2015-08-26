Pesticides harmful to bees, says EU watchdog

* Bees' pollinating role vital for EU farm sector
* EU Commission says was right to take precautionary action
* Environmental group challenges UK over use of pesticides
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Aug 26 Widely-used pesticides made by
Bayer CropScience and Syngenta pose a risk
to bees, the European Union's food safety watchdog said on
Wednesday, reinforcing previous research that led to EU
restrictions.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which guides EU
policymakers, said leaf spray containing three neonicotinoid
pesticides could harm bees, whose pollinating role is estimated
to be worth billions of euros for the bloc's farm sector.
Earlier research had found that the three pesticides --
clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam -- posed a risk when
used as seed treatments or granules, prompting the European
Commission to limit their use from Dec. 1, 2013.
"They (the EFSA conclusions) confirm that the Commission was
correct to take precautionary measures in 2013," the
Brussels-based EU executive said in an emailed statement.
Syngenta and Bayer CropScience made no public comment on
Wednesday's announcement, although the companies have previously
criticised the basis of the EU restrictions and challenged them
in court.
The European Crop Protection Association, which represents
the European pesticide industry, also had no immediate comment.
The use of the three substances in seed or soil treatments
is prohibited in the European Union for crops attractive to bees
and for cereals other than winter cereals except in greenhouses.
Their use in foliar treatments -- feeding plants by applying
liquid fertiliser directly to their leaves -- is banned for
crops attractive to bees and on cereals, except in greenhouses
or after flowering.
Environment campaigners said the pesticides should never
have been allowed in the first place.
"Questions need to be asked about how these products were
ever approved for use," said Paul de Zylva, a campaigner at the
environmental group Friends of the Earth.
The group this month launched a legal challenge to a British
decision to allow some farmers to use neonicotinoids after
London won an exemption from the EU restrictions.
As part of a two-year review process, the EFSA has asked
national authorities, research institutions and other interested
parties to submit new relevant information by Sept. 30.
Depending on an evaluation of the information, the
Commission says it could change the rules.
Proponents of neonicotinoids say they have a major economic
benefit because they destroy pests and help to ensure abundant
food for a growing world population.
But those demanding greater protection for bees stress the
insects' economic value. Some 75 percent of crops traded on the
global market depend on pollinators and the value of pollination
in Europe is estimated at 14.6 billion euros.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)