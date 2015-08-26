UPDATE 1-EU watchdog says pesticides harmful to bees, industry disagrees

* Bees' pollinating role vital for EU farm sector
* EU Commission says was right to take precautionary action
* Environmental group challenges UK over use of pesticides
BRUSSELS, Aug 26 Widely-used pesticides made by
Bayer CropScience and Syngenta pose a risk
to bees, the European Union's food safety watchdog said on
Wednesday, reinforcing previous research that led to EU
restrictions.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which guides EU
policymakers, said leaf spray containing three neonicotinoid
pesticides could harm bees, whose pollinating role is estimated
to be worth billions of euros for the bloc's farm sector.
"The protection of bees and the protection of pollinators is
one of the essential elements that we consider in the risk
assessment of pesticides," the EFSA said in a statement.
The previous research had found that the three pesticides --
clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam -- posed a risk when
used as seed treatments or granules, prompting the European
Commission to limit their use from Dec. 1, 2013.
"They (the EFSA conclusions) confirm that the Commission was
correct to take precautionary measures in 2013," the
Brussels-based EU executive said in a statement.
Bayer CropScience said its scientists were reviewing the new
EFSA findings, adding it was "convinced that neonicotinoids are
safe, when used responsibly and properly".
The European Crop Protection Association, which represents
the European pesticide industry, said the EFSA approach was
flawed and that this meant the watchdog was "able to identify
risks for neonicotinoids as they would for any other
insecticide, including organic ones".
The use of the three neonicotinoid substances in seed or
soil treatments is prohibited in the European Union for crops
attractive to bees and for cereals other than winter cereals
except in greenhouses.
Their use in foliar treatments -- feeding plants by applying
liquid fertiliser directly to their leaves -- is banned for
crops attractive to bees and on cereals, except in greenhouses
or after flowering.
Environment campaigners said the pesticides should never
have been allowed in the first place.
"Questions need to be asked about how these products were
ever approved for use," said Paul de Zylva, a campaigner at the
environmental group Friends of the Earth.
The group this month launched a legal challenge to a British
decision to allow some farmers to use neonicotinoids after
London won an exemption from the EU restrictions.
As part of a two-year review process, the EFSA has asked
national authorities, research institutions and other interested
parties to submit new relevant information by Sept. 30.
Depending on an evaluation of the information, the
Commission says it could change the rules.
Proponents of neonicotinoids say they have a major economic
benefit because they destroy pests and help to ensure abundant
food for a growing world population.
But those demanding greater protection for bees stress the
insects' economic value. Some 75 percent of crops traded on the
global market depend on pollinators and the value of pollination
in Europe is estimated at 14.6 billion euros.
