EU considers extra aid for poor nations in crisis

BRUSSELS Aug 6 The European Union plans to
examine ways to create an aid buffer for poor countries that are
vulnerable to international financial and other shocks, the EU
executive said on Monday.
Many low-income countries depend economically on commodity
exports, which are highly sensitive to factors such as financial
market shocks, and to the weather. To help them survive such
changes, a special EU fund could be ready for 2012-2013, the
European Commission said.
"The vulnerability of low-income countries to external
shocks remains high," the Commission said in a statement. "In
2012, the Commission will therefore examine the feasibility of
developing a proposal for a shock-absorbing mechanism to be
implemented as necessary during 2012-13, prioritising rapid and
effective disbursement."
The Commission was presenting its annual aid report, which
also said the European Union remained committed to achieving the
UN Millennium Development Goals, a set of targets for reducing
global poverty, by 2015.
"European taxpayers can be proud that the EU is delivering
on its commitments, helping to improve the lives of those who
most need our help and respecting our aim of spending 0.7
percent GNI on development by 2015," EU Aid Commissioner Andris
Piebalgs said in a statement.
GNI, or gross national income, is a measure of a country's
total economic activity, calculated slightly differently from
GDP, or gross domestic product.
After last year's Arab Spring, the European Union altered
some of its development priorities to focus more on governance,
employment and youth, the report said.
Up to 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) of additional funding
was also pledged to North African countries for the period of
2011-2013 in response to the protests, bringing their aid total
to 4.5 billion euros.