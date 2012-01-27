EU starts antitrust probe of Air France/Delta transatlantic ties

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
* Says 2017 will probably be last year of losses (Adds details)
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)