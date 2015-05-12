EU regulators clear Air France-KLM, Delta, Alitalia tie-up

BRUSSELS May 12 Air France-KLM, Delta
Air Lines and Alitalia secured EU antitrust
approval on Tuesday for their profit-sharing pact after offering
to help rivals enter the market for certain routes.
The concessions came after a three-year investigation by the
European Commission which warned of possible harm to passengers
on routes from New York to Amsterdam and Rome, as well as
premium travellers on the Paris to New York route.
The airlines offered to give up slots at Amsterdam, Rome and
New York airports for these routes, and will also allow rivals
to offer tickets on their flights on these routes.
The concessions, which include making it easier for
competitors to link to connecting traffic, will be valid for 10
years. Reuters reported on April 28 that the Commission would
approve the transatlantic alliance.
The industry looks to global alliances such as SkyTeam,
Oneworld and Star Alliance to drive growth as they allow
carriers to set up revenue-sharing ventures on key markets,
while getting around the foreign ownership curbs that exist in
many countries.
