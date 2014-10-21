Air France KLM, Delta, Alitalia offer concessions to settle EU probe

BRUSSELS Oct 21 Air France KLM, Delta
Air Lines and Alitalia have offered to give up slots at
three airports and made other concessions to settle a European
Union antitrust investigation, the European Commission said on
Tuesday.
"The commitments are primarily aimed at enabling competing
airlines to start operating or extend existing operations on the
affected routes by lowering barriers to entry or expansion," the
EU competition watchdog said in a statement.
The carriers are also prepared to let rivals sell tickets on
their flights and facilitate their access to connecting traffic.
The Commission said it would seek feedback from third parties
before deciding whether to accept the concessions.
The three airlines are members of the Skyteam alliance which
allow airlines to team up via code-sharing agreements to boost
the number of flights they offer to certain destinations. The
group competes with Oneworld and Star Alliance.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)