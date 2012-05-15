版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 18:23 BJT

EU says India, China fail to comply with EU carbon law

BRUSSELS May 15 Ten Chinese and Indian commercial airlines have failed to abide by EU law requiring them to offset their carbon emissions, while all other international carriers have complied with the scheme, the European Union's climate chief said on Tuesday.

EU law demanding that all airlines using EU airports offset their emissions using the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has prompted international outcry and threats of a trade war.

But only China and India have delivered on threats not to comply, EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"We have given them until mid-June to report back their data," Hedegaard said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐