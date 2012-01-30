EU takes next step in making airlines pay for carbon

* Political, commercial opposition to EU scheme ongoing
* Registry will not be fully activated before June
BRUSSELS Jan 30 The European Commission
on Monday took another technical step to bring all airlines
using EU airports into its carbon trading scheme, following on
from last year's court ruling that, despite loud international
opposition, the EU plan was legal.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and China are among
those to have stated fierce objections to the EU law forcing
airlines landing or taking off from the European Union to pay
for carbon emitted.
Airlines, meanwhile, have begun buying carbon permits under
the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and carriers, such as
Germany's Lufthansa, have said they will pass the cost
on to passenger fares.
At first, airlines will get free allowances to cover some 85
percent of their emissions and their bill will only be
calculated after their carbon output has been added up at the
end of the year.
To begin the accounting process, the Commission on Monday
partly activated its registry to centralise carbon allowance
accounts currently held under national registries, pending full
activation, which will not take place before June.
"We have jointly taken the decision to partially activate
the Union registry based on the assurance that the system is
ready from a security and operational point of view," said a
letter from the Commission to EU member states seen by Reuters.
The effect is that from Monday, aircraft operators can open
accounts in the central EU registry and will then become
eligible for free allowances.
At the end of February, they will receive a first tranche of
roughly 181 million aviation carbon permits to be handed out in
2012.