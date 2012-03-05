Germany fully backs EU law on airline carbon cost

* EU says will not change law unless ICAO can deliver
* Germany denies reports it has voiced doubts
BRUSSELS, March 5 Germany reiterated
support on Monday for EU law making all airlines pay for carbon
emissions, underlining the bloc's determination not to bow to
international pressure to scrap the scheme.
The European Union's requirement that all airlines buy
carbon allowances to offset flights that use EU airports has
stirred threats of a trade war, with the potential to disrupt
global air traffic.
The European Commission has said it is willing to engage in
dialogue, but is only willing to modify its law if the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) can come up
with an effective global scheme to curb rising levels of
aviation emissions.
Following media reports that Berlin had expressed doubts
about the EU law in response to warnings of retaliation from
nations including China and Russia, Germany said it fully backed
the EU's aviation stance.
"The German position on the inclusion of aviation in
emissions trading has not changed," spokeswoman Christiane
Schwarte said in a joint statement for the German environment
and economy ministries on Monday.
She added that Germany was complying with all the
requirements of the EU law.
Immediately after the EU's law began to take effect at the
start of this year, Germany's Lufthansa was the first
major operator to announce it would pass on the cost of the EU
scheme to its passengers.
EU officials have repeatedly said the cost of offsetting
carbon emissions under its Emissions Trading Scheme is minimal
at only around 2 euros ($2.65) per passenger for a flight from
Beijing to Frankfurt, for instance.
But objectors say the EU is infringing national sovereignty
and more than 20 nations, grouped together in a "coalition of
the unwilling" have held a series of meetings, most recently in
Moscow last month.
The EU has said it acted because attempts at ICAO to come up
with a way to tackle aviation emissions had stalled for more
than a decade.
However, international tension has galvanised the U.N. body
and it is expected at regular talks this month to discuss
progress on an ICAO alternative.