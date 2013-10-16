UPDATE 4-European Commission proposes airline carbon charge for EU airspace

* European Parliament, member states would have to approve
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 The European Union on Wednesday
revived a proposal to charge foreign airlines for emissions over
European airspace, drawing the ire of airline groups who say it
goes against spirit of a recent global aviation deal and could
reignite trade tensions.
The proposal from the European Commission to cover the
2014-2020 period represents a retreat from an existing, though
frozen, EU law that would require all planes using EU airports
to pay for emissions for the full duration of their flights
through an Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
But airline groups said it threatened to unravel a fragile
agreement cobbled together during two weeks of tough
negotiations at the United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, which ended this month.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said the bloc was
within its rights to regulate aircraft emissions within its own
airspace.
"It is a sovereign right to regulate aviation in and around
our own EU airspace," Hedegaard told reporters. "I very much
hope our partners will see this in the spirit in which it is
being presented."
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which
represents some 240 global airlines, issued a statement
expressing "concern and surprise" at the proposal from the EU
executive.
"The Commission is now recommending a course of action that
has the potential to undermine the goodwill that has brought us
to this point," IATA Director General and CEO Tony Tyler said.
U.S. airline lobby group Airlines for America said requiring
foreign carriers to participate in the EU trading scheme
without the agreement of the airlines' country of registry
"flies in the face" of the ICAO agreement.
"As this proposal is only an initial draft, we urge the
European Council and Parliament to use their deliberative
process to revise the proposal in line with the global
agreement," said spokeswoman Katie Connell.
Speaking in Brussels last week, one of the ICAO negotiators
warned that any charges on non-EU airlines would be a problem.
"If the EU decides, and I hope they do not, they will
nevertheless want to capture emissions of non-European airlines,
then we will be back to trade wars," said Abdul Wahab Teffaha,
secretary general of the Arab Air Carriers Organization.
NO ONE SATISFIED
The latest EU proposal marks a retreat from earlier
legislation imposing a levy on the full length of flights in and
out of the EU. The European Commission decided to review its law
after the ICAO agreement reached in Montreal.
Non-EU nations, led by India, China and the United States
had complained that the EU legislation was breaching national
sovereignty and forced the bloc to freeze it for a year to give
the ICAO the chance to deliver a global alternative.
India, together with China, had refused to comply with the
EU law and haggled in Montreal for a further dilution of the
accord. China blocked delivery of European Airbus jets
in protest at the EU law.
For their part, members of the European Parliament, which
together with the EU's 28 member states would have to approve
the Commission proposal, have raised objections to the Montreal
agreement, describing it as empty.
Unless the European Parliament approves the Commission's
proposal quickly - ahead of parliamentary elections and a
change-over of commissioners in 2014 - the existing EU aviation
law will resume effect.
Countries at the ICAO assembly agreed to work to design a
global market-based mechanism to help neutralize the aviation
industry's emissions after 2020. But it would only vote to
approve it at the next general assembly of ICAO in 2016.
Peter Liese, a German Christian Democrat who steered the
original EU law through the European Parliament and led the
debate on the "stop the clock" one-year suspension, said he was
disappointed with the Montreal deal.
"The European Parliament will thoroughly examine the
proposal and amend our regulation if need be," he said.
"If the European Parliament does not agree with the Council
(of member states) on a new legislative text by April,
legislation as originally planned will come into force for
intercontinental flights taking off and landing in Europe. This
pressure medium remains."
He said it was indispensable to include all flights using EU
airports for the part they travel in European airspace to be
fair to European airlines.
Environmental campaigners strongly criticised the ICAO deal
and were also unhappy on Wednesday, saying the Commission
proposal would cover only 35 percent of aviation emissions
compared with the original EU law.
"It is disgraceful that foreign and industry pressure has
obliged Europe to shrink its own aviation emissions law to the
bare minimum," Bill Hemmings, aviation manager at Transport &
Environment campaign group, said.
"This is a grey day for the climate and for those that are
serious about tackling aviation's fast-growing warming impact."