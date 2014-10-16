EU's Almunia says up to successor to decide on Android, forex investigations

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 16 Europe's outgoing antitrust
chief said he will not open formal investigations into Google's
mobile operating system Android nor into banks
suspected of rigging the trillion-dollar foreign exchange
market, but will leave the decisions to his successor.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who will
step down at the end of October, had on several occasions
suggested he may launch a case against Android, the most popular
mobile operating system in the world, following several
complaints about possible anti-competitive behaviour by Google.
Asked about the possibility of an Android or foreign
exchange investigation in the coming two weeks, Almunia told
Reuters late on Wednesday: "There will be no opening of new
cases. No, there is no time. It will be up to the new
Commission."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)