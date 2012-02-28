EU's Almunia flags concerns on interest-rate manipulation

* Commissioner says concerned about violation of antitrust
BRUSSELS Feb 28 The European Union's
antitrust chief underscored concerns over suspected manipulation
of interbank lending indexes, saying on Tuesday he would act if
any abuse was uncovered by an investigation which is under way.
The European Commission last year raided lenders including
Deutsche Bank AG in a probe into suspected fixing of
the interbank lending benchmark Euribor.
The investigation runs alongside probes by enforcement
agencies in the United States, Europe and Japan into whether the
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) was manipulated during the
last financial crisis.
Joaquin Almunia, the EU official in charge of antitrust
enforcement, said any such abuse, if proven, has a considerable
economic cost.
"Our concern is that the companies may have violated the
antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business
practices," Almunia told lawmakers in the European Parliament,
adding the EU's executive Commission could take action.
The Commission has powers to impose heavy fines and has
punished Microsoft Corp, for example, to the tune of
more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for abusing its market
power.
"Given the number and the value of transactions in
interest-rate derivatives, and the crucial role these products
play in the management of risk, any confirmed manipulation of
these interest rates would probably imply a very significant
cost to the European economy," Almunia said.
The Euribor benchmark rate is used by banks as a reference
when fixing a price on interbank euro loans. There are 44
contributors to Euribor, far more than contribute to Libor. Most
major banks, including Santander, BNP Paribas
and UBS, are on the Euribor panel.
The rate is based on an average from the 44 and used on
trillions of euros in euro-denominated loans and debt
instruments. The European Banking Federation (EBF) hosts the
committees of banks that set the rate.
The investigation suggests that regulators suspect there may
have been a fixing of prices, but Euribor-EBF, which compiles
the benchmark, has challenged this and promised to provide any
data to the authorities.
Libor has existed since the 1980s, when banks developed it
as a benchmark for adjustable rates on corporate debt.
Calculated in a daily process overseen by the British Bankers'
Association, it measures the interest rates at which banks lend
to each other and covers a range of 10 currencies and maturities
of up to a year.
Barclays, HSBC and RBS have
confirmed in regulatory filings that they are being investigated
as part of the European Commission's Libor probe.