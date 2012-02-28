EU's Almunia flags concerns on interest-rate manipulation

* Commissioner says concerned about violation of antitrust rules

* Almunia - any such abuse would have considerable economic cost

BRUSSELS Feb 28 The European Union's antitrust chief underscored concerns over suspected manipulation of interbank lending indexes, saying on Tuesday he would act if any abuse was uncovered by an investigation which is under way.

The European Commission last year raided lenders including Deutsche Bank AG in a probe into suspected fixing of the interbank lending benchmark Euribor.

The investigation runs alongside probes by enforcement agencies in the United States, Europe and Japan into whether the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) was manipulated during the last financial crisis.

Joaquin Almunia, the EU official in charge of antitrust enforcement, said any such abuse, if proven, has a considerable economic cost.

"Our concern is that the companies may have violated the antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," Almunia told lawmakers in the European Parliament, adding the EU's executive Commission could take action.

The Commission has powers to impose heavy fines and has punished Microsoft Corp, for example, to the tune of more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for abusing its market power.

"Given the number and the value of transactions in interest-rate derivatives, and the crucial role these products play in the management of risk, any confirmed manipulation of these interest rates would probably imply a very significant cost to the European economy," Almunia said.

The Euribor benchmark rate is used by banks as a reference when fixing a price on interbank euro loans. There are 44 contributors to Euribor, far more than contribute to Libor. Most major banks, including Santander, BNP Paribas and UBS, are on the Euribor panel.

The rate is based on an average from the 44 and used on trillions of euros in euro-denominated loans and debt instruments. The European Banking Federation (EBF) hosts the committees of banks that set the rate.

The investigation suggests that regulators suspect there may have been a fixing of prices, but Euribor-EBF, which compiles the benchmark, has challenged this and promised to provide any data to the authorities.

Libor has existed since the 1980s, when banks developed it as a benchmark for adjustable rates on corporate debt. Calculated in a daily process overseen by the British Bankers' Association, it measures the interest rates at which banks lend to each other and covers a range of 10 currencies and maturities of up to a year.

Barclays, HSBC and RBS have confirmed in regulatory filings that they are being investigated as part of the European Commission's Libor probe.