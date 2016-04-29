Google faces first EU fine in 2016 with no deal on cards -sources

* Google likely to face first EU sanction in 2016 -sources
* Google and European Commision unlikely to settle -sources
* EU antitrust chief so far shows little interest in deal
* Antitrust experts say Google may gain by dragging out case
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 29 - Google is likely to face its
first European Union antitrust sanction this year, with little
prospect of it settling a test case with the bloc's regulator
over its shopping service, people familiar with the matter said.
There are few incentives left for either party to reach a
deal in a six-year dispute that could set a precedent for Google
searches for hotels, flights and other services and tests
regulators' ability to ensure diversity on the Web.
Alphabet Inc's Google, which was hit by a second EU
antitrust charge this month for using its dominant Android
mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals, shows little sign
of backing down after years of wrangling with European
authorities.
Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters that
after three failed compromise attempts since 2010, Google has no
plan to try to settle allegations that its Web search results
favour its own shopping service, unless the EU watchdog changes
its stance.
Such a change of heart appears unlikely, with European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager -- a Dane whose team
is leading the Google investigation -- showing little interest
in reaching a settlement where there is no finding of wrongdoing
or a fine against the company, other people said.
Underpinning Vestager's tough approach, and the Commission's
case, are scores of complaints from companies, big and small, on
both sides of the Atlantic.
MICROSOFT'S SHADOW
For Google, which has denied any wrongdoing, the stakes are
high. Some rivals are convinced that any fine is effectively a
cost of doing business and it has more to gain in profit from
its existing business model than conceding to complaints.
Google and the European Commission both declined to comment.
"From a pure profitability perspective, it is better off
dragging out the competition case, continuing its practices for
as long as possible, and ultimately paying a fine that will be
smaller than the profits it generates by continuing the
conduct," Thomas Vinje, a lawyer who advises several of Google's
competitors, told Reuters.
However, some sources said they see last week's low-key pact
with arch-rival Microsoft to withdraw all regulatory complaints
against each other as a signal that Google might in time choose
to strike a deal with Brussels.
By doing so it would avoid a repeat of Microsoft's damaging
fight with the European Commission and by settling at least its
dispute with the EU over Internet shopping might also head off
possible actions by other regulators.
To date, Google has a mixed record in taking on regulators
globally, winning some battles and losing others.
However, Microsoft offers a salutary lesson to those who
want to take on the Commission, Ioannis Kokkoris, a law
professor at Queen Mary University of London, said.
Microsoft ended up with fines of more than 2.2 billion euros
($2.5 billion) after a decade-long battle with the Commission.
"You are entering a long battle, an expensive battle. And if
you go to court, the outcome would not necessarily be better,"
Kokkoris said.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
