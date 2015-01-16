EU regulators said had doubts over Amazon's Luxembourg tax deal

BRUSSELS Jan 16 European antitrust regulators
believed Amazon's arrangement with Luxembourg to
minimise its tax bill did constitute state aid and expressed
doubt that such aid was lawful, according to a document released
on Friday.
The European Commission, which rules on competition and
subsidies in the European Union, announced in October that it
had opened an investigation into a tax ruling struck in 2003. It
published details of its case on Friday.
The 23-page document, dated October 7, concluded that
Luxembourg appeared to have given Amazon an unfair advantage.
"The Commission's preliminary view is that the tax ruling of
5 November 2003 by Luxembourg in favour of Amazon constitutes
state aid... and the Commission has doubts at this stage as to
that ruling's compatibility with the internal market."
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)