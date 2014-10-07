RPT-UPDATE 2-EU watchdog targets Amazon's Luxembourg tax deals

(Repeats to fix text formatting)
* EU regulators launch in-depth investigation
* Examine whether arrangements broke state aid rules
* Amazon also faces U.S. court battle
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 7 Amazon's tax
arrangements with Luxembourg are being investigated by EU
regulators, as the online retailer becomes the latest global
company to be accused of striking tax-minimising deals with
member states that may break bloc rules.
Corporate tax avoidance has come under the spotlight on both
sides of the Atlantic in recent years, as perfectly legal deals
with authorities help companies save millions of dollars but
which critics say is a form of subsidy at ordinary taxpayers'
expense.
The European Commission is examining whether Luxembourg
broke EU state aid rules by agreeing a deal which allows Amazon
to operate almost tax free in Europe.
Amazon is structured so that all online sales in Europe are
technically between customers and a Luxembourg company. Despite
racking up almost 14 billion euros of sales each year, Amazon's
main European subsidiary, Amazon EU Sarl, reports almost no
profit.
That is at least partly because it pays hefty fees to its
immediate parent Amazon Europe Holding Technologies SCS (AEHT),
a tax exempt partnership, in return for using Amazon
intellectual property.
The Commision said it was investigating a 2003 deal between
Amazon and Luxembourg that underpins this arrangement. The
Commission said the agreement could give Amazon an economic
advantage over other companies without such rulings.
The U.S. company denied receiving preferential treatment.
"Amazon has received no special tax treatment from
Luxembourg, we are subject to the same tax laws as other
companies operating here," it said in a statement.
U.S. BATTLE
Luxembourg's finance ministry said there was no wrongdoing.
"Luxembourg is confident that the allegations of state aid
in this case are unsubstantiated and that the Commission
investigation will conclude that no special tax treatment or
advantage has been awarded to Amazon," it said in a statement.
Amazon is already locked in a court battle with the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service over the arrangement by which the
Luxembourg partnership came to enjoy the rights to sell on
Amazon's intellectual property outside the United States.
In court filings, Amazon has denied undercharging AEHT for
these rights.
Companies found guilty of breaching EU rules on state aid
could be forced to repay what Brussels determines to have been
the amount of support given.
Amazon joins fellow U.S. company Apple in the
Commission's sights after the watchdog accused Ireland of
swerving international tax rules in its tax arrangements with
the iPhone maker.
The Commission is also investigating similar deals between
coffee chain Starbucks Corp and the Netherlands and
Luxembourg tax rulings received by a subsidiary of Italian
carmaker Fiat.
