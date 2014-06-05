EU competition chief to examine Amazon, Hachette e-book spat

LONDON, June 5 The European Commission's
anti-trust officials are investigating a row between online
retailer Amazon and French publisher Hachette.
Amazon has delayed the delivery of some Hachette Book Group
titles and removed an option to pre-order "The Silkworm," by
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith.
The companies themselves - Hachette, the fourth largest
U.S. book publisher, is owned by France's Lagadere SCA
- have not given details about the basis for the dispute but
several media reports have indicated it is over the pricing of
e-books.
"We are trying to understand what's going on there. We are
looking into this and trying to understand," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters on the sidelines of
a conference in London.
Amazon has been accused before of using hardball tactics in
fights with book publishers which have angered book lovers but
antitrust experts have said that regulators like the European
Commission are unlikely to intervene in what appear to be
business disputes.
In December 2012, European Union regulators ended an
antitrust probe into e-book prices, accepting an offer by Apple
and four publishers to ease pricing restrictions on Amazon and
other retailers.
The decision handed Amazon a victory in its attempt to sell
e-books cheaper than rivals in a fast-growing market that
publishers hope will boost revenue and customer numbers.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Sophie Walker)