EU regulators to probe Amazon's tax deals with Luxembourg

BRUSSELS Oct 7 EU state aid regulators opened
an in-depth investigation on Tuesday into Amazon's tax
deals with Luxembourg, saying the arrangements could have
underestimated the U.S. online retailer's profits and given it
an unfair advantage.
The European Commission said Luxembourg's 2003 tax ruling
for Amazon's local subsidiary Amazon EU Sarl allowed the company
to pay a royalty to its parent which reduced its taxable profit
and might not be in line with market conditions.
It said this could give Amazon an economic advantage by
allowing the group to pay less tax than other companies whose
profits are allocated in line with market terms.
The Commission's probe is the latest against companies
benefiting from certain tax practices and against EU government
deals which help corporate tax avoidance.
