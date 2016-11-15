EU regulators readying fines for HSBC, JPMorgan, Credit Agricole - sources

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 15 EU antitrust regulators are
set to fine Europe's biggest bank HSBC, JPMorgan
and Credit Agricole by the end of the year for
rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, two people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Charges were levied in May 2014 against the three banks,
which denied wrongdoing.
The European Commission could penalise HSBC, JPMorgan and
Credit Agricole next month, the people said. The decision has
been delayed several times and another hold-up could still
occur.
European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to
comment. The EU competition enforcer can levy fines up to 10
percent of a company's global turnover for breaching the bloc's
rules.
JPMorgan said the EU charges were without merit when it was
served the document and that it would defend itself. Credit
Agricole has said it would examine the charge sheet. HSBC said
at that time that it would defend itself vigorously.
Deutsche Bank, RBS and Societe Generale
admitted guilt in December 2013. Barclays
avoided a fine because it alerted the Commission.
U.S. and European regulators have so far handed down
billion-dollar fines to more than 10 banks and brokerages for
rigging the London interbank offered rate (Libor) and its euro
cousin Euribor. Prosecutors have also charged more than a dozen
men with fraud-related offences.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)