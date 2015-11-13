Russia's Yandex says complained to EU over Google's Android

MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's biggest search site Yandex said on Friday it had asked the European Commission to investigate Google's practices in relation to its Android mobile operating system in the European Union.

The formal request was filed in April 2015 and largely mirrors the Russian company's claims against the U.S. software group in a Russian anti-monopoly case that Yandex won. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)