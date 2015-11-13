版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 13日 星期五

Russia's Yandex says complained to EU over Google's Android

MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's biggest search site Yandex said on Friday it had asked the European Commission to investigate Google's practices in relation to its Android mobile operating system in the European Union.

The formal request was filed in April 2015 and largely mirrors the Russian company's claims against the U.S. software group in a Russian anti-monopoly case that Yandex won. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)

