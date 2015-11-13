Russia's Yandex says complained to EU over Google's Android

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's biggest search site Yandex said on Friday it had asked the European Commission to investigate Google's practices in relation to its Android mobile operating system in the European Union.
The formal request was filed in April 2015 and largely mirrors the Russian company's claims against the U.S. software group in a Russian anti-monopoly case that Yandex won. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.