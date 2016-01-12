REFILE-CORRECTED-EU opens probe into Halliburton's planned purchase of Baker Hughes

(Corrects typo in headline. The story was earlier corrected to add 2014 in 2nd paragraph)

BRUSSELS Jan 12 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an in-depth investigation into Halliburton's planned purchase of its oilfield services rival Baker Hughes.

Halliburton Co offered in November 2014 to buy rival Baker Hughes Inc for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV as customers curb spending on falling oil prices.

Halliburton expressed confidence that the tie up of the No. 2 and No. 3 players in the services industry would clear regulatory hurdles.

However, the two companies said last month that U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied with proposed concessions. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)