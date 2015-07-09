UPDATE 2-EU antitrust regulator accuses MasterCard of excessive fees

(Recasts, adds EuroCommerce comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 9 EU regulators accused
MasterCard Inc on Thursday of levying excessive fees when
cards issued outside the European Union are used within the
bloc, saying they raise the price of goods and services for all.
The European Commission antitrust watchdog launched the new
case after a two year investigation into the world's No. 2 card
and debit card issuer and is part of efforts to trim such fees
and boost cross-border trade.
The EU antitrust regulator said on Thursday that the high
level of interchange fees charged on cards issued outside the EU
- the fees store owners pay banks to process credit card
payments - were "unjustified".
When a Spanish credit card is used in a Brussels store, for
example, the bank used by the Belgian shop owner has to pay the
bank in Spain a percentage of the transaction.
The EU watchdog says that in the case of a Chinese card
being used in a Brussels store, the bank used by the shop owner
could have to pay fees up to five times higher.
"As these inter-regional fees represent hundreds of millions
of euros each year, the Commission is concerned that these high
inter-regional fees increase prices for retailers and may in
turn lead to higher prices for products and services for all
consumers, and not only those using cards issued outside the EU
or paying with cards," it said.
The Commission said on Thursday that it had sent a charge
sheet known as a statement of objections to the company.
LOGICAL CONSEQUENCE
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have waged lengthy
battles against such interchange charges.
The EU has already taken MasterCard to task over its
cross-border interchange fees within Europe. MasterCard capped
those fees in 2009 after the EU competition enforcer said the
high level of charges breached antitrust rules.
Brussels also said on Thursday in its statement of objection
that MasterCard's rules prevented banks in one EU country from
offering lower interchange fees to a retailer in a second EU
country where interchange fees may be higher.
"We have concerns both in relation to the rules MasterCard
applies to cross-border transactions within the EU, as well as
the fees charged to retailers for receiving payments made with
cards issued outside Europe," European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
MasterCard said: "We will be formally responding to the
statement of objections and are also working with the European
Commission on the issue as part of an ongoing constructive
dialogue."
EuroCommerce, whose members include retailers Carrefour
, Marks & Spencer, Lidl and Ikea,
welcomed the Commission's action.
"This is a logical consequence of the first MasterCard case,
this is just unfinished business," Director-General Christian
Verschueren said.
"We believe fees should be capped in the same way as the
legislation or even lower. Debit card fees should be lower. The
gains will be passed onto consumers via lower prices."
EuroCommerce's 1997 complaint triggered the first EU
investigation into MasterCard. The Commission is also probing
Visa International's inter-regional card fees.
The EU agreed last year to cap fees at 0.2 percent of the
value of a purchase paid with debit cards and to 0.3 percent for
credit cards, which will come into effect on Dec. 9.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Clarke)