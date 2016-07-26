UPDATE 1-EU accepts Paramount's concessions over movie licensing

(Adds Paramount Pictures' comments, details)
BRUSSELS, July 26 EU antitrust regulators on
Tuesday accepted Paramount Pictures' concessions to end
anti-competitive movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group
Sky UK, but said the case against five other Hollywood
studios would continue.
The U.S. studio's offer came after the European Commission
in July last year accused it of preventing viewers outside
Britain and Ireland from accessing films and other content
broadcast by Sky UK.
NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony,
Twentieth Century Fox and Time Warner Inc unit
Warner Brothers as well as Sky UK also faced the charges.
Determined to create a single digital market across the
28-country EU to boost growth and jobs, the Commission is
cracking down on so-called geoblocking where companies stop
consumers in another EU country from buying their products or
services.
Paramount Pictures, which is part of Viacom, will
now allow viewers outside Britain and Ireland to access films
and other content broadcast by Sky UK.
Paramount will also now allow non-UK broadcasters sell their
Paramount films to UK and Irish viewers in response to
unsolicited requests.
The European Commission said the concessions, which are
valid for five years and cover both online services and
satellite broadcast services, addressed its concerns.
Paramount Pictures did not admit any wrongdoing as part of
the deal.
"Today's agreement eliminates the possibility of fines and
enables the Commission to close similar pending cases against
Viacom and Paramount relating to broadcasters in Italy, France,
Germany and Spain," the company said in a statement.
The EU competition authority said the investigation into the
other five studios' deals with Sky UK will continue, putting
them at risk of a fine up to 10 percent of their global turnover
if found guilty of breaching EU rules.
