EU opens two antritust investigations against Qualcomm

BRUSSELS, July 16 The European Commission said
on Thursday it had opened two antitrust investigations into
Qualcomm's possible abuse of its market dominance of
semiconductors used in consumer electronic devices.
The first would examine whether Qualcomm, the market leader
for baseband chipsets, offered financial incentives to customers
on condition that they buy the baseband chipsets exclusively or
almost exclusively from Qualcomm.
The second will look into whether Qualcomm engaged in
'predatory pricing' by charging prices below costs with a view
to forcing its competition out of the market.
"Many customers use electronic devices such as a mobile
phone or a tablet and we want to ensure that they ultimately get
value for money," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said in a statement.
