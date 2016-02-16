Maersk, MSC, 13 other shipping firms to change pricing methods - EU

BRUSSELS Feb 16 World No. 1 container liner
Maersk, Swiss peer MSC and 13 other peers have
offered to change their practices to settle a two-year EU
antitrust investigation, the European Commission said on
Tuesday.
The companies include No. 3 player CMA CGM, Taiwan's
Evergreen Marine, Germany's Hapag Lloyd, China Ocean
Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China Shipping
, Hamburg Sud, South Korean firm Hanjin, OOCL (Orient
Overseas Container Line), Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL)
, United Arab Shipping Company, Nippon Yusen Kaisha
, Hyundai Merchant Marine and Israeli peer
Zim.
The Commission said the container liners offer to stop
publishing and communicating generate rate increase
announcements, which are changes to prices expressed as the
amount or percentage of the change.
Third parties have a month to provide feedback on the
proposal before the EU competition authority accepts the offer
without any finding of wrongdoing or possible fines.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)