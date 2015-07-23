UPDATE 1-EU charges Sky, U.S. studios with limiting pay-TV access

* Licensing deals restrict access to Britain, Ireland
* U.S. studios are Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony
* Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Brothers
* Commission launch pay-TV access investigation in Jan. 2014
BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Commission
charged Sky UK and six major U.S. film studios on
Thursday with illegally limiting access across the European
Union to movies shown on pay-TV channels.
The Commission said in a statement its preliminary view was
that each of the six studios and Sky UK had agreed contractual
restrictions preventing EU consumers outside Britain and Ireland
from accessing films shown by the broadcaster.
The six U.S. film studios are Disney, NBCUniversal,
a subsidiary of Comcast Corp, Paramount Pictures, part
of Viacom, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox
and Warner Brothers.
Certain clauses eliminate cross-border competition between
pay-TV broadcasters and partition the market along national
borders, the Commission said. In the absence of convincing
justification, they would be serious violations of EU rules
prohibiting anti-competitive agreements.
"European consumers want to watch the pay-TV channels of
their choice regardless of where they live or travel in the EU,"
said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
"Our investigation shows that they cannot do this today."
The Commission is seeking to overhaul the continent's
digital market to boost growth and catch up with the United
States and Africa. Moves involve ending mobile roaming charges
and reforming copyright rules to widen access to online
audiovisual content.
The Commission has sent Sky UK and the studios a "statement
of objections". They have the right to reply in writing or
request a hearing before the Commission takes a final decision.
The charge follows an investigation launched in January 2014
into licensing agreements between major U.S. film studios and
the largest European pay-TV broadcasters, such as Sky UK, Canal
Plus, Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland and Spain's DTS.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by David Evans)