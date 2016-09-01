JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
VIENNA, Sept 1 Austria welcomed the European Commission's decision to order Apply to pay 13 billion euros ($14.49 billion) in back taxes, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Thursday, echoing comments by the French Finance Minister.
The United States has accused the European Union of grabbing revenue intended for U.S. coffers with the decision, comments that could cause friction at an international summit in China next week.
"We are of the opinion that anything that restricts the opportunities for multinational big companies to drastically avoid tax is positive and a step in the right direction," Kern's spokesman said.
"Restricting tax deals between states and companies is the next logical step," he said.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling echoed Kern's comments, saying a case like the Irish one is not possible in Austria because Austria has no deals between the state and companies that would give them any tax advantages.
"In the past years, we have done everything to prevent aggressive tax avoidance," Schelling said in an emailed statement. "That's why we welcome any efforts of the commission to strengthen fair competition in the tax sector." ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Larry King)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.