UPDATE 4-EU ruling on Apple's Irish tax is 'total political crap' - CEO

* Apple to fight huge Irish back tax bill
* EU calculations "picked from I don't know where" - CEO
* European Competition Commissioner rejects broadside
* U.S. accuses Brussels of 13 billion euro tax grab
* Ireland split over whether to take the money
(Adds Independent lawmakers' call for review)
By Conor Humphries and Alastair Macdonald
DUBLIN/BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Apple's Chief Executive
Tim Cook described an EU ruling that it must pay a huge tax bill
to Ireland as "total political crap", but France joined Germany
on Thursday in backing Brussels as transatlantic tensions grow.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
dismissed Cook's broadside, saying the demand for a 13 billion
euro ($14.5 billion) back tax payment was based on the facts.
Washington has lined up with the tech giant, accusing the
European Union of trying to grab tax revenue that should go to
the U.S. government.
But in Ireland itself, the government and public opinion are
divided over whether to take the windfall - which would fund the
country's health system for a year - or reject it in the hope of
maintaining a low tax regime that has attracted many
multinationals, creating jobs.
A group of independent lawmakers, whose support is crucial
to the minority coalition's survival, called for a review of how
tax is collected from multinationals. Their reluctance to back a
call for an appeal by the country's finance minister has cast
doubt on whether Ireland will challenge Vestager's decision.
Apple has said it will appeal the ruling which Cook attacked
in an interview with the Irish Independent. "No one did anything
wrong here and we need to stand together. Ireland is being
picked on and this is unacceptable," the newspaper quoted him
saying. "It's total political crap."
Vestager has questioned how anyone might think an
arrangement that allowed the iPhone maker to pay a tax rate of
0.005 percent, as Apple's main Irish unit did in 2014, was fair.
She said on Thursday that the calculations were based on
data provided by Apple itself and evidence presented during
hearings on Apple tax issues in the United States. "This is a
decision based on the facts of the case," she told a news
conference.
The battle lines are forming on both sides of the Atlantic.
In Paris, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin backed Vestager's
view that Apple's Irish tax arrangements amounted to abnormal
state aid. "The European Commission is doing its job," he told a
news conference. "It's normal to make Apple pay normal taxes."
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel also supported the
Commission on Tuesday. Austria also welcomed the ruling but
Britain - which voted in June to leave the EU - has stayed out
of the row, saying it is an issue for the Irish government,
Apple and the Commission.
"DOING THE WRONG THING"
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan has insisted Dublin
would appeal any adverse ruling ever since the EU investigation
began in 2014.
However, the cabinet failed to agree on Wednesday whether to
accept his recommendation due to misgivings among the
five-strong Independent Alliance group of lawmakers.
"I don't think Apple have paid sufficient tax. I don't think
they've been illegal in what they've done, it's the tax system
as it's set up," said Alliance member John Halligan, a junior
minister who does not sit at cabinet.
"The Independent Alliance have asked that we review our
intake of tax, how we take tax in from multinationals and
(assess) are we collecting fair tax," he told RTE radio.
After five hours of discussion, the cabinet adjourned
discussion of an appeal until Friday when the government said a
decision would be made. Any failure of the Alliance to come on
board would cast doubt on the government's survival prospects.
On the streets of Dublin, some argued Ireland had to keep
drawing foreign investors with low tax rates to provide jobs.
But others said the government should drop the idea of
appealing the decision and take the money.
"They are doing the wrong thing. They don't care about the
normal people," said Louise O'Reilly, 57, a full-time carer for
her diabetic and partially blind mother. "The money should be
spent on the old-age pensioners who worked all their lives and
are struggling to survive."
O'Reilly's mother pays 10 euros tax on a monthly pension of
1,050 euros ($1,170), a higher rate than the EU said Apple's
main Irish unit paid on its profits in 2014.
By contrast, Cook estimated Apple's average annual tax on
its global profits at 26 percent. "They just picked a number
from I don't know where," he said. But in another interview he
promised to boost tax payments by repatriating billions of
dollars in global profits to the United States next year.
Apple would fight with Ireland to overturn the ruling - by
far the largest anti-competition measure imposed on a company by
the EU - which he said had "no basis in law or in fact".
"DOING THE RIGHT THING"
Cook played down the possibility of the government failing
to appeal the decision.
"The future investment for business really depends on a
level of certainty," he told RTE radio. "I'm pretty confident
that the government will do the right thing."
In Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew criticised
the ruling. "I have been concerned that it reflected an attempt
to reach into the U.S. tax base to tax income that ought to be
taxed in the United States," he said on Wednesday.
Apple was found to be holding over $181 billion in
accumulated profits offshore, more than any U.S. company, in a
study published last year by two left-leaning nonprofit groups,
a policy critics say is designed to avoid paying U.S taxes.
But Cook said part of the company's 2014 tax bill would be
paid next year when the company repatriates offshore profits to
the United States.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Kylie
MacLellan in London; writing by David Stamp; editing by Anna
Willard)