French finance minister says "normal that Apple should pay normal taxes"

PARIS, Sept 1 The European Commission was right
to order Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14.48 billion) in back
tax, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday,
backing Brussels as tensions flare with Washington over the
ruling.
"The European Commission treated it as abnormal state aid...
the European Commission is doing its job," Sapin told a news
conference. "It's normal to make Apple pay normal taxes."
The United States has accused the European Union of grabbing
revenue intended for U.S. coffers with the decision, comments
that could cause friction at an international summit in China
next week.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by
Andrew Callus)