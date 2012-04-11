UPDATE 1-EU receives proposals to close e-book probe

* Commission launched anti-trust case late last year
* Competition chief to review publishers' proposals
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, April 11 Apple Inc. and four
international publishers have sent proposals to the European
Commission to try to solve an e-books anti-trust case, a
Commission statement said on Wednesday.
The four publishers are Simon & Schuster, Harper
Collins, Hachette Livre and Verlagsgruppe
Georg von Holtzbrinck and their proposed commitments follow a
settlement involving three of the four in the United States
earlier on Wednesday.
Joaquin Almunia, the EU's competition chief, said he
welcomed the proposals for an early resolution and was engaged
in "fruitful discussions" with the companies.
Their suggestions would need to be assessed by
"third-parties" before they could be accepted, he said.
The Commission launched an anti-trust case against the five
publishers on Dec. 6 2011 to determine whether the companies
were colluding to raise the retail price of e-books.
Pearson Plc's Penguin group was not mentioned among
those submitting proposals and the statement only said the
investigation into the firm was ongoing.
If the Commission accepts the publishers' concessions, then
the probe would be closed unless the companies fail to honour
their agreements, in which case they can face a fine of up to 10
percent of annual turnover.
Three of these publishers - Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins
and Hachette - have also reached a settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice.
The U.S. Justice Department and the European Commission have
been trying to unravel agreements Apple secured with publishers
about two years ago, when the Silicon Valley company was
launching its iPad.
In some markets, e-books are showing dramatic growth rates.
In Britain, the market share of e-book sales doubled in one year
and is supposed to triple by 2015, according to figures from the
Commission.