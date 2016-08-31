Irish cabinet fails to agree on Apple appeal, to meet again-source

DUBLIN Aug 31 Ireland's cabinet could not agree on Wednesday on whether to appeal a European Commission ruling against Dublin's tax dealings with Apple and will meet for further talks later this week, a government source told Reuters.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan has recommended lodging the appeal, saying on Tuesday he "disagreed profoundly" with the order from the Commission that the U.S. tech giant should hand over to Ireland unpaid taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) ruled to be illegal state aid.

However, the Independent Alliance - a group of independent lawmakers represented in the minority coalition government - said on Tuesday that they would need to consult further with officials and the source said Wednesday's meeting had ended without agreement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dominic Evans)