Ireland fights to restore investment reputation after Apple ruling

By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Sept 7 The European Union's demand that
Ireland claw back billions in tax from Apple has hit the
country's reputation as an investment destination just as it
eyes up opportunities from Brexit, but officials say the damage
will be limited.
Apple and the Irish government are both appealing
against last week's European Commission ruling that the
company's low tax bill in Ireland, where it is among the biggest
multinational employers, constituted illegal state aid.
A campaign to redress the impact abroad has already begun
and officials and multinational advisors say they are confident
the order that Apple cough up 13 billion euros in back taxes
will not interrupt record flows of investment into Ireland.
A string of controversies over corporate taxation had
already prompted Ireland to begin phasing out the tax structure
used by Apple.
"The Commission's decision has been reported around the
world, it's a global story and some people obviously won't get
past the headline. That's problematic for Ireland," said Martin
Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, the state agency in
charge of attracting foreign direct investment.
"When IDA tries to attract companies in, those companies
work on the basis that the taxation system is what is laid down
in law. The Commission decision calls into question whether that
is the case and that's unhelpful, not just for Ireland."
Shanahan, who began the damage limitation with a series of
media interviews in London within hours of the ruling, will use
Brexit-related trade missions to London, New York and the U.S.
west coast to provide clarity for investors in the coming weeks.
Ireland is hoping for a bonus from Britain's June vote to
leave the EU, which leaves it as the only English-speaking
country offering a base in the euro zone and a future in the
bloc. It had more than 35 concrete enquiries by the end of last
month from financial groups looking at setting up a base or
expanding in Ireland as a result of the Brexit referendum.
Shanahan, who oversees the strategy responsible for around
190,000 jobs or almost one in every 10 Irish workers, said the
huge increase in inquiries has continued and he did not see the
Commission's ruling damaging those prospects.
On Wednesday, Russian antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab announced
the opening of its first European research and development
centre in Dublin, where it will create 50 jobs by 2018, the
fifth such announcement since last week's Apple ruling that has
included new investments from Coca Cola and wearable
fitness device maker Fitbit Inc.
ROBUST DEFENCE
Tax advisers who pitch Ireland as an investment location on
a daily basis say the Apple decision has been no more than a
topical subject for potential investors, as the arrangement used
by the iPhone maker is no longer available for new entrants.
Ireland moved to shut down the "Double Irish" tax loophole
in 2013 following damning criticism from a U.S. Senate committee
investigation by making it illegal for a company registered in
Ireland to have no tax domicile anywhere.
"Awareness at a board level regarding international tax
structures and associated tax and reputational risk grew on the
back of that," said Kevin Doyle, international tax partner at
BDO, referring also to an investigative reporting series that
heightened the international debate on corporate tax avoidance.
"The initial conversations with potential FDI companies has
evolved over the last number of years. With new set ups, there's
less and less discussion about implementing aggressive tax
structuring."
Ireland has been here before. It launched a diplomatic
offensive in 2013 to reject the U.S. senators' accusations that
it acted as a tax haven for companies like Apple, issuing its
embassies from Beijing to Buenos Aires with rebuttal points.
The strategy worked. The IDA continued to add jobs in 2014
and posted a record year in 2015, meaning foreign multinationals
now employ over 20 percent more workers than they did a decade
ago, before the 'Celtic Tiger' boom gave way to a spectacular
economic bust.
A similar response will be mounted this time, to fight back
against "detractors who paint a cartoonish and negative image of
Ireland", as Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
Officials used the hosting of an American Football game in
Dublin last week to press their case with the heads of Coca Cola
and State Street while ambassadors from over 80 countries, also
in Dublin for a meeting on Brexit, were briefed by Noonan.
"When we talk about damage to the reputation, if we step
back, yes, it looks very bad," said Eoghan Murphy, the junior
minister leading the charge in trying to make sure whatever
business leaves Britain's financial centre ends up in Ireland.
"But when we actually talk to the different sectors, they
understand what's happening, they understand the overreach by
the Commission. That doesn't mean we don't have to go out and
robustly defend ourselves, and we will."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)