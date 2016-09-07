Irish govt wins strong backing by parliament for EU Apple appeal

DUBLIN, Sept 7 Ireland's government won strong
backing from parliament for its appeal against a 13-billion-euro
back tax bill the European Commission ordered it to collect from
Apple, following 12 hours of debate on Wednesday.
Ireland's fragile coalition overcame initial misgivings from
independent members of cabinet to join Apple last week in
fighting the ruling that Ireland granted state aid to the
company through undue and selective tax benefit.
The government says Ireland did not give favourable tax
treatment to Apple and that no state aid was provided, and it
won a motion to endorse its position in parliament by 93 votes
to 36.
"The picture of Ireland painted by the Commission in its
decision, as a country prepared to play fast and loose with the
law to gain unfair advantage, could not be more damaging or
further from the truth," Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told
lawmakers.
"This is not a Commission finding that stands by a small
country that has played by the rules. It cannot be allowed to
stand."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by James Dalgleish)