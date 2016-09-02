Ireland to hold independent review of corporate tax system

DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's coalition government
has committed to holding an independent review of the country's
corporate tax system after it agreed on Friday to join Apple in
appealing against a multi-billion-euro back tax demand from the
European Commission.
The review will assess "what tax multinationals do pay and
what they should pay", said junior minister John Halligan of the
Independent Alliance, a group of five lawmakers whose initial
misgivings delayed the launching of an appeal.
The terms of reference for the review will be decided in the
coming days, the Independent Alliance members told reporters.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)