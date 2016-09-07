Brussels calling: tech firms add lobby strength as EU gets tough

* Google increased EU lobby spending up to 20 pct -filing
By Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 U.S. tech giants Google
and Facebook are among multinationals spending
more in Brussels as the European Commission eyes new business
regulation after last week handing Apple a 13-billion-euro tax
demand.
A new annual filing by Google to the EU's Transparency
Register showed it spent roughly 15-20 percent more on lobbying
European Union officials and lawmakers last year than in 2014,
itself some three times as much as in the year before that.
A review by Reuters of EU lobbying budgets of a handful of
leading U.S. firms which have been in the spotlight of European
regulatory debates showed Google among the biggest spenders of
all corporations, reporting a budget of 4.25-4.50 million euros
($4.8-5.1 million) in 2015. That compared to 3.5-4.0 million
euros the year before and 1.25-1.5 million euros in 2013.
A spokesman for the company, which has been served with
three sets of charges in the past two years by EU antitrust
chief Margrethe Vestager, said its 14 staff involved in lobbying
in Brussels were there to provide information.
"European politicians have many questions for Google and
about the Internet. We're working hard to answer those
questions, helping policymakers understand our business and the
opportunity for European businesses to grow online," he said.
Google's annual Transparency Register filing, publicised on
Wednesday by anti-corruption group Transparency International,
appeared online coincidentally on Aug. 30. On that day European
Competition Commissioner Vestager ordered Apple to pay a record
$14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland after ruling that the
U.S. firm had effectively had illegal subsidies from Dublin.
The iPhone maker did not respond to a request for comment on
its lobbying in Brussels, where it has been advertising since
July for a new government affairs manager to "represent Apple's
position with policymakers".
Its EU declaration of spending a modest 800,000-900,000
euros last year and employing just five staff working part-time
on lobbying has prompted speculation that it may have
underplayed its hand -- though EU officials insist that they are
not influenced by high-pressure corporate lobbying.
WAKING UP
Daniel Freund from the Brussels office of Transparency
International said businesses could benefit from devoting
resources to relationships with EU officials in a city where an
expansion of regulatory powers for the Commission and European
Parliament in the past few years has seen Brussels start to
rival Washington in numbers of professional lobbyists.
"A strong lobbying presence would smooth relations with the
EU institutions, establish personal relationships, prevent
spats," Freund said.
"The (2009) Lisbon Treaty means more competences have
shifted to Brussels and companies are waking up to this fact."
Facebook, whose WhatsApp messaging service could be affected
by an upcoming reform of the EU's telecoms rules and which also
has an interest in new data protection rules, spends much less
than Google -- 700,000-800,000 euros last year -- but is
expanding its small team of people lobbying for it in Brussels.
A staff that numbered just two last year is now four and a
fifth person is being recruited, a spokeswoman said. "Our team
has increased in size as our company has grown and as such we
are currently recruiting one extra person," she said.
Its advert for a Public Policy Manager reads: "As Facebook
has become part of the daily lives of hundreds of millions of
people around the world, policy makers in many countries
naturally wish to talk to us, and we wish to talk to them."
Google's spending surge has come since Vestager's arrival in
2014 brought what many competition experts see as a more
confrontational approach from the Commission. It is now similar
to that of Microsoft, according to the latter's public filing.
Microsoft, which lost heavily in the European court after
years of legal battles with the Commission over its market
dominance that began in the 1990s, declined comment.
Amazon, which faces a similar tax investigation to Apple
related to its relations with the Luxembourg government,
declined comment. It employs six people on EU lobbying with a
budget of 1.5-1.75 million euros, according to its filing.
Uber, the ride hailing app company which has lobbied the
Commission to do more to open up national taxi and transport
markets to its smartphone-based services, has built a presence
in Brussels over the past two years and now employs three people
with a budget of 400,000-500,000 euros.
Of global tech firms not based in the United States, Apple's
smartphone competitor Samsung spent 2.5-2.75 million euros last
year with a staff of nine, its Transparency Register filing
shows. The South Korean company declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
