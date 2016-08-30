REPEAT-Apple says will appeal against EU tax decision

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
BRUSSELS Aug 30 Apple said it would
appeal against an EU ruling ordering it to pay up to 13 billion
euros ($14.5 billion) in taxes to the Irish government which the
EU considers to have been illegal state aid.
"Apple follows the law and pays all of the taxes we owe
wherever we operate. We will appeal and we are confident the
decision will be overturned," the company said in a statement on
Tuesday after the European Commission's decision.
"The Commission's case is not about how much Apple pays in
taxes, it's about which government collects the money. It will
have a profound and harmful effect on investment and job
creation in Europe," Apple said.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti)