EU regulators want more info on Apple's Irish tax deal

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* EU investigating tax deal since June 2013
* Ireland says EU ruling not imminent
By Foo Yun Chee and Padraic Halpin
BRUSSELS/DUBLIN, March 16 - European Union antitrust regulators have asked Ireland to provide further details on the country's tax deal with Apple before deciding whether this constitutes illegal state aid to the iPhone maker.
The European Commission, which has been investigating the Apple deal for more than two years, said on Wednesday that Irish authorities had not responded fully to an earlier query.
"Ireland did not reply in full to the Commission's last request for information, which is why the Commission has sent a reminder to Ireland to request the missing data," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in a statement.
"Furthermore, the Commission has requested clarifications to follow up on some of the replies sent by Ireland," he said.
The Irish finance department said it has provided a detailed response, saying an EU ruling was not imminent.
"There is simply no question that the Irish authorities sought to give the company in question any kind of special tax deal," a finance department spokesman said.
The EU competition enforcer in 2014 accused Ireland of swerving international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth tens of billions of dollars from revenue collectors in return for maintaining jobs.
Apple's vice-president of its European operations, Cathy Kearney, told a European Parliament hearing on Tuesday that the company had paid every cent of its taxes in Ireland.
Starbucks, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, AB InBev, BP and BASF are among companies facing millions of euros in back taxes after the European Commission ruled against their tax deals. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation