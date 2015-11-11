Ireland says EU tax decision on Apple probably after Christmas

DUBLIN Nov 11 Ireland does not expect European Union regulators to issue a decision on the country's tax deal with Apple until after Christmas, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Noonan had said that a decision was expected before Christmas. But on Tuesday the Irish government got "some low level information that it probably wouldn't come until after Christmas," Noonan said.

Noonan, who has expressed confidence in the past that Ireland would be cleared of any wrongdoing, said the government did "not have a straight read" of what the ruling would be, adding that he did not want to be seen as prejudicing the decision. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)