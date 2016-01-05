Ireland says EU tax decision on Apple likely after elections

DUBLIN Jan 5 Ireland does not expect European
Union regulators to issue a decision on the country's tax deal
with Apple until after upcoming parliamentary
elections, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
The EU last year accused Ireland of swerving international
tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth tens of
billions of dollars from revenue collectors in return for
maintaining jobs. Apple and Ireland reject the accusation.
"It seems to me that the date for a decision has been put
back again, it looks like it will be post-election, rather than
pre-election," Noonan told a news conference. Prime Minister
Enda Kenny is expected to call elections for late February.
