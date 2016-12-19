Ireland accuses EU of exceeding power in Apple tax case

DUBLIN Dec 19 Ireland accused the European
Commission on Monday of exceeding its powers and interfering
with the EU member's national sovereignty over tax affairs in
ruling that Apple owes Dublin billions of euros in
taxes, saying it had failed to give proper reasons for its
decision.
In September the Irish government agreed to join with Apple
in appealing against the Commission's order that the U.S.
company must pay Dublin up to 13 billion euros ($14 billion)
after ruling the firm had received illegal state aid in
avoiding paying such taxes.
On Monday both Ireland and Apple laid out the legal
arguments that would form the basis of their
appeals.
"The Commission has manifestly breached its duty to provide
a clear and unequivocal statement of reasons in its decision, in
relying simultaneously on grossly divergent factual scenarios,
in contradicting itself as to the source of the rule that
Ireland is said to have breached, and in suggesting that Ireland
granted aid in relation to profits taxable in other
jurisdictions," the Irish government said in a statement.
Dublin, which is seeking to protect a tax regime that has
helped attract multinational companies that employ around 10
percent of the country's workforce, listed a number of areas
where it believed the commission had misapplied tax rules.
Firstly, it said Apple's subsidiaries did not receive
special treatment in the 1991 and 2007 tax opinions at the
centre of the case, and that the company's treatment did not
depart from normal taxation, the statement said.
It then said the commission had overstated the level of
profits attributable to Apple subsidiaries Apple Sales
International and Apple Operations Europe.
It said important decisions within the companies were made
in the United States and the profits derived from these
decisions were not properly attributable to them.
"The Commission's attribution of Apple's intellectual
property licences to the Irish branches of Apple Operations
Europe and Apple Sales International is not consistent with
Irish law," it said.
The Irish government said the Commission had incorrectly
applied the "arm's length" principle, according to which
individual group members of a multinational enterprise must be
taxed on the basis that they act at arm's length in their
dealings with each other.
And it said the Commission "failed to act impartially and in
accordance with its duty of care" because it did not "clearly
explain" its state aid theory during the investigation.
The European Commission is expected to shortly publish a
more detailed version of its ruling against Apple.
($1 = 0.9574 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)