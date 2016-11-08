Ireland to formally submit appeal on Apple case this week

DUBLIN Nov 8 Ireland's government will this
week formally submit its appeal against the European
Commission's multi-billion-euro demand for back taxes from Apple
, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
Ireland's cabinet agreed in September to join the iPhone
maker in appealing the Commission's order that the U.S. tech
giant pay up to 13 billion euros to Dublin after ruling the firm
had received illegal state aid.
Dublin is seeking to protect a tax regime that has attracted
many multinational employers. The European Commission decision
has also angered Washington, which accuses it of trying to grab
tax revenue that should go to the United States.
"The government fundamentally disagrees with the European
Commission's analysis and the decision left no choice but to
take an appeal to the European Courts and this will be submitted
tomorrow," Noonan told a European Parliament committee in
Brussels.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Andrew Roche)