BRUSSELS Aug 30 EU antitrust regulators ordered
Apple on Tuesday to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5
billion) in taxes to the Irish government after ruling that a
special scheme to route profits through Ireland was illegal
state aid.
The massive sum, some 40 times bigger than the previous
known demand by the European Commission to a company in such a
case, could be reduced, the EU executive said in a statement, if
other countries sought more tax themselves from the U.S. tech
giant.
Apple, which with Ireland, has already said it will appeal
the decision, paid a tax rate on European profits of between
0.005 and 1 percent, the Commission said.
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
