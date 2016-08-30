UPDATE 3-EU demands Apple pay Ireland up to 13 bln euros in tax

* Tax deal saw U.S. tech giant pay 1 pct tax on profit or
less
* Final bill could be lowered if other states demand more
tax
* Irish government, Apple plan to appeal
(Adds ruling)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 EU antitrust regulators ordered
Apple on Tuesday to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5
billion) in taxes plus interest to the Irish government after
ruling that a special scheme to route profits through Ireland
was illegal state aid.
The massive sum, 40 times bigger than the previous known
demand by the European Commission to a company in such a case,
could be reduced, the EU executive said in a statement, if other
countries sought more tax themselves from the U.S. tech giant.
Apple, which with Ireland said it will appeal the decision,
paid tax rates on European profits on sales of its iPhone and
other devices and services of between just 0.005 percent in 2014
and 1 percent in 2003, the Commission said.
"Ireland granted illegal tax benefits to Apple, which
enabled it to pay substantially less tax than other businesses
over many years," said Competition Commission Margrethe
Vestager, whose crackdown on mainly U.S. multinationals has
angered Washington which accuses Brussels of protectionism.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc and hamburger group
McDonald's Corp face probes over taxes in Luxembourg,
while coffee chain Starbucks Corp has been ordered to
pay up to 30 million euros ($33 million) to the Dutch state.
A bill of 300 million euros this year for Swedish engineer
Atlas Copco AB to pay Belgian tax is the current
known record. Other companies ordered to pay back taxes in
Belgium, many of them European, have not disclosed figures.
For Apple, whose earnings of $18 billion last year were the
biggest ever reported by a corporation, finding several billion
dollars should not be an insurmountable problem. The 13 billion
euros represents about 6 percent of the firm's cash pile.
As of June, Apple reported it had cash, cash equivalents and
marketable securities of $231.5 billion, of which 92.8 percent,
or $214.9 billion, were held in foreign subsidiaries. It paid
$2.67 billion in taxes during its latest quarter at an effective
tax rate of 25.5 percent, leaving it with net income of $7.8
billion according to company filings.
The European Commission in 2014 accused Ireland of dodging
international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth
tens of billions of dollars from tax collectors in return for
maintaining jobs. Apple and Ireland rejected the accusation.
"I disagree profoundly with the Commission," Irish Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement. "The decision
leaves me with no choice but to seek cabinet approval to appeal.
"This is necessary to defend the integrity of our tax
system; to provide tax certainty to business; and to challenge
the encroachment of EU state aid rules into the sovereign member
state competence of taxation."
Ireland also said the disputed tax system used in the Apple
case no longer applied and that the decision had no effect on
Ireland's 12.5 percent corporate tax rate or on any other
company with operations in the country.
Apple said in a statement it was confident of winning an
appeal.
"The European Commission has launched an effort to rewrite
Apple's history in Europe, ignore Ireland's tax laws and upend
the international tax system in the process. The Commission's
case is not about how much Apple pays in taxes, it's about which
government collects the money. It will have a profound and
harmful effect on investment and job creation in Europe."
"REVERSE ENGINEERING"
When it opened the Apple investigation in 2014, the
Commission told the Irish government that tax rulings it agreed
in 1991 and 2007 with the company amounted to state aid and
might have broken EU laws.
The Commission said the rulings were "reverse engineered" to
ensure Apple had a minimal Irish bill and that minutes of
meetings between Apple representatives and Irish tax officials
showed the company's tax treatment had been "motivated by
employment considerations."
Apple employs 5,500, or about a quarter of its Europe-based
staff, in the Irish city of Cork, where it is the largest
private sector employer. It has said it paid Ireland's 12.5
percent rate on all the income that it generates in the country.
Ireland's low corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of
economic policy for 20 years, drawing investors from
multinational companies whose staff account for almost one in 10
workers in Ireland.
Some opposition Irish lawmakers have urged Dublin to collect
whatever tax the Commission orders it to. But the main
opposition party Fianna Fail, whose support the minority
administration relies on to pass laws, said it would support an
appeal based on reassurances it had been given by the
government.
The U.S. Treasury Department published a white paper last
week that said the EU executive's tax investigations departed
from international taxation norms and would have an outsized
impact on U.S. companies. The Commission said it treated all
companies equally.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Robin
Emmott, Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair
Macdonald in Brussels and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)