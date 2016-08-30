EU tax avoidance action could hurt foreign investment -U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON Aug 30 The actions of European
regulators could hurt foreign investment, the U.S. Treasury said
on Tuesday after the European Commission ruled Apple must pay up
to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in taxes plus interest to
the Irish government.
"The Commission's actions could threaten to undermine
foreign investment, the business climate in Europe, and the
important spirit of economic partnership between the U.S. and
the EU," a Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.
