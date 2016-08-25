Brussels rebuffs U.S. attack on EU tax investigations

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Aug 25 The European Commission
rebuffed an attack by the U.S. Treasury on its investigations
into alleged sweetheart tax deals between companies such as
Apple and McDonald's and European governments,
saying there was no anti-U.S. bias.
The U.S. Treasury Department published a white paper on
Wednesday that voiced concern at the EU executive's tax
investigations, saying they departed from international taxation
norms and would have an outsized impact on U.S. companies.
The European Commission said it treated all companies
equally.
"EU law applies indiscriminately to all companies operating
in Europe - there is no bias against U.S. companies. This is
very clear if we look at the facts: In October 2015 the first
state aid decisions on tax rulings concerned a European company,
Fiat, as well as a U.S. company," a Commission spokeswoman said.
It is not the first time the United States has criticised
the EU's tax investigations. In February U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew wrote to European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker urging him to reconsider the EU's approach.
In the white paper, the U.S. Treasury Department said the
Commission's approach departed from prior EU case law and
undermined OECD guidelines on transfer pricing - the setting of
prices for the transfer of goods or services from one subsidiary
to another - which critics say is used to reduce tax liabilities
in relatively high-tax countries.
In addition, the EU should not seek to recover taxes from
companies retroactively, the Treasury Department said, because
it was a departure from prior practice.
"Imposing retroactive recoveries would undermine the G20's
efforts to improve tax certainty and set an undesirable
precedent for tax authorities in other countries," the white
paper said.
The Commission spokeswoman said EU state aid rules forbid
national governments from giving tax benefits to selected
companies that are not available to others.
"These state aid rules and the relevant legal principles
have been in place for a long time," she said.
The European Commission accused Ireland in 2014 of dodging
international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth
tens of billions of dollars from tax collectors in return for
maintaining jobs. Apple and Ireland reject the accusation. A
ruling is expected in the autumn.
The EU launched an investigation into tax deals between
McDonald's and Luxembourg in December last year.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Adrian Croft)