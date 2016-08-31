版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:52 BJT

U.S. Treasury says EU apple ruling not good for European economy

WASHINGTON Aug 31 The European Commission's order that Apple pay back taxes to Ireland could hurt Europe's economic outlook, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

Lew said the EU's action was "inconsistent" with well-established tax law and the uncertainty caused by this might ultimately not be good got the European economy. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐