EU antitrust regulators monitoring distribution of Apple's iPad, iPhone

BRUSSELS, March 22 EU antitrust regulators have
been informed of possible anti-competitive issues related to
distribution of Apple's iPhone and iPad tablets, a
spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday.
"The Commission has been made aware of Apple's distribution
practices for iPhone and iPad. There have been no formal
complaints though," Antoine Colombani told a daily briefing.
"Generally, we are actively monitoring developments in this
market. We will of course intervene if there are indications of
anticompetitive behaviour to the detriment of consumers."