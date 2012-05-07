EU to move against Argentina on YPF -trade chief

* EU promises action soon but doesn't say what
* Argentina is refusing to compensate Repsol fully
* EU sees growing protectionism across the region
BRUSSELS, May 7 The European Union's trade chief
said on Monday he would soon take measures against Argentina
over its decision to expropriate the stake held by Spain's
Repsol in oil company YPF, though he did not
say what action he was planning.
Argentina's decision to seize control of YPF last month
angered its biggest trade partners, who were already losing
patience with protectionist measures taken by Latin America's
third largest economy.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht criticised "the growing
tendency towards protectionism across Latin America" in a speech
in Brussels on Monday.
"We will soon be moving forward with a response to
Argentina's action in the Repsol case," he said.
Argentina has refused to pay Repsol the full amount the
Spanish group wants for its stake in YPF, which has been under
intense pressure to increase production from President Cristina
Fernandez's centre-left government.
But EU and Spanish authorities have struggled to come up
with a response. Tough action is difficult against a country
that has been shut out of world debt markets and has ignored
international fines in previous disputes.
De Gucht has already written to Argentina to express the
27-nation bloc's "serious concerns about the overall business
and investment climate in Argentina", criticising the YPF
takeover as well as import curbs.
CLAIMS OF REGIONAL PROTECTIONISM
Spain has said it will introduce a measure that could
curtail its multimillion-dollar imports of biodiesel from
Argentina. Spain bought two-thirds of Argentina's biodiesel
exports between January and March of this year, according to the
private Argentine Biofuels Chamber (Carbio).
The EU is worried about what it says is growing
protectionism across the region.
On May 1, Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales ordered
the army to take over the Cochabamba headquarters of power
transmission firm Empresa Transportadora de Electricidad (TdE),
a unit of Spain's Red Electrica Espanola.
The EU is also planning a complaint at the World Trade
Organisation over Argentina's import restrictions, which have
provoked unhappiness in the United States, Japan, South Korea,
Australia and other countries. A U.S. official said in March
that Argentina was restricting trade by requiring import
licences on all imported goods from Feb. 1 this year.
"Argentina has also continued other trade restrictive
policies, like its import-licensing regime," De Gucht said in
the same speech.
"And just last week we saw Bolivia take another step towards
nationalising utility companies at the expense of a Spanish
firm," he said. "These types of moves are of course a problem
for Argentina and Bolivia - which will find it harder to secure
the international investment they need. They are also a problem
for the European Union - as our companies are directly
affected."