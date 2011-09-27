UPDATE 2-Big Four auditors under legal, EU pressure

* European Commission proposes consulting ban
* Would be worst punishment yet against auditors
* Suit against Deloitte stems from subprime crisis
By Dena Aubin and Huw Jones
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 The "Big Four"
auditors face possibly their biggest shakeup since the Enron
scandal as European authorities consider rules that could force
them to break up, while the firms also are confronting
multibillion dollar suits emerging from the subprime crisis.
The European Commission, according to a draft law seen by
Reuters on Tuesday, is proposing that auditors be banned from
providing consulting services to companies they audit, or even
be banned altogether from consulting, a fast-growing business.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier is due to
publish the draft in November, targeting what he sees as a
conflict of interest when auditors check the books of the same
companies from which they reap lucrative consultancy fees.
Leading potentially to break-ups, a ban on consulting would
be the most punitive measure yet taken by regulators against
the world's largest auditors -- Deloitte [DLTE.UL], PwC
[PWC.UL], Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL] and KPMG [KPMG.UL].
On another front, Deloitte was sued on Monday by a trust
overseeing the bankruptcy of Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
Corp and one of its units claiming a combined $7.6 billion in
damages. It is one of the largest lawsuits stemming from the
2007-2009 credit crisis.
Though auditors have been successful at winning dismissals
of several crisis-related lawsuits, legal experts said some
legal defenses used by auditors in the past may have some holes
when applied to the Deloitte case. For details click on
[ID:nS1E78Q0EK].
Deloitte has said the legal claims are "utterly without
merit."
The Big Four review the financial books and records of most
of the world's large corporations. The firms dodged a bullet
during the era of the Enron and WorldCom frauds when U.S.
regulators stopped short of an outright ban on consulting.
The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley audit industry reform laws limited
the types of consulting services that auditors can provide to
companies they audit, but the post-Enron laws left auditors
free to pursue one another's clients for consulting work.
STRICTER MEASURES
The EU has been considering stricter measures since
auditors gave clean bills of health to many banks that suffered
debilitating losses during the credit crunch.
Auditors, which are privately held, do not disclose their
insurance coverage or reserves held for legal awards, though
most have been able so far to absorb the legal penalties
stemming from the financial crisis.
According to Audit Analytics, the Big Four auditors have
been named as defendants in at least two dozen class action
cases stemming from the credit crisis through July 2011.
"There is a point at which the reputational damage combined
with large judgments can do significant damage to their
operations," said Andrea Kim, partner at Diamond McCarthy law
firm in Houston.
It is unlikely, however, that any of the Big Four firms
would be allowed to fail, given their role in auditing most of
the largest companies in key markets, she said.
MONEY-MAKING ENTERPRISE
"You can safely assume that before we reach that level,
what you're more likely to see is some legislative action," she
said.
Sarbanes-Oxley was enacted after the disastrous meltdown of
Enron auditor Arthur Andersen, which had been the fifth of the
Big Five audit firms. Sarbanes-Oxley actually helped the
remaining four firms by creating more rigid requirements and
auditing work for them.
"The biggest beneficiary of Sarbanes-Oxley was the Big
Four," Kim said. "It's just a giant money-making enterprise."
The measure being considered in the European Union would be
far more stringent. In addition to potentially forcing auditors
to split off their consulting businesses, it might include a
requirement that auditors be "rotated," or changed, every nine
years, forcing them to give up some of their best clients.
Another element of the draft includes the introduction of
"joint audits," so the Big Four would share auditing work with
smaller rivals.
A ban on consulting would be especially damaging now, as
the auditors have been furiously expanding their consulting
business to offset slower growth in their core audit area.
"Breaking up the Big Four audit firms would make them more
susceptible to be taken over by emerging Chinese firms," a UK
audit official said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity due to
the sensitivities involved.
Barnier's spokeswoman said he had made it clear that the
audit sector displayed clear failings during the crisis, giving
banks a clean bill of health just before they were rescued.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Howard
Goller, Kevin Drawbaugh and Bernard Orr)