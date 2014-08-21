REFILE-EU regulators seek to close car emissions testing loopholes

(Fixes dateline, typo in first bullet point)
* Nitrogen oxides a bigger issue than CO2
* Vehicles would be tested on roads, not in laboratories
* "Real-world" testing rules to be unveiled by year-end
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Aug 21 EU regulators are preparing
draft legislation that will require vehicle fuel use to be
tested on roads rather than in laboratories, looking to close
loopholes that allow car makers to exaggerate fuel-saving and
emissions credentials.
Already from Sept. 1, slightly tougher EU testing standards
will be enforced, in line with a global push for accuracy.
More-stringent standards are likely to be opposed by automakers.
European Commission research published last year showed that
lab techniques, such as taping up car doors and windows and
driving on an unrealistically smooth surface, explained around a
third of a recorded drop in average EU emissions of
planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2), linked to reduced fuel
consumption.
An EU official, talking on condition of anonymity because he
is not authorised to speak to journalists, said a proposal on "a
new real-world testing method" was expected by the year-end.
This would need to be endorsed by EU member states.
Other officials also said a proposal was expected over the
coming months.
The Commission, the EU executive, says nitrogen oxide (NOX)
emissions, linked to lung disease and hundreds of thousands of
early deaths, have been miscalculated to a still-greater extent
than CO2 levels.
"In the real world we have seen that NOX emissions are
higher than indicated by the test, up to a factor 4 or 5 and
exceptionally more," one EU official said.
No one from the European Commission was available for
official comment, although the Commission has previously made
clear its wish to tighten the testing regime.
A policy document published last year said "real-world" NOX
emissions were roughly five times the EU limit, adding that had
a major impact on pollution and generated "negative publicity
and reputational damage for vehicle manufacturers".
Under the testing regime from Sept. 1, diesel models, which
have been particularly blamed for NOX emissions, should emit no
more than 0.08 gram (80 milligrams) of NOX per kilometre.
Environmental groups, independent researchers and the
Commission say even in the new regime, loopholes mean such
emissions will be higher.
The old tests, obsolete at the end of August, are based on a
0.180 g/km limit as part of a reduction from 0.5 g/km over 15
years.
INDUSTRY PLAN
The car industry has acknowledged the tests are flawed, but
argues the Commission needs to be realistic. VDA, the lobby for
the German car industry, said it was working on its own
real-world testing proposal, which it would put before the
Commission.
Already, the industry says, it has a major challenge to
adapt to law that the European Union agreed earlier this year,
which enforces the world's toughest limits on carbon dioxide.
And it says it is too soon to set a 2025 standard on car CO2
emissions, which the Commission has also said it is working on,
with a view to a policy announcement this year.
"Further targets should not be set prematurely for the
period after 2021," VDA said in a statement. It said it was
vital "industrial policy and climate protection targets have
equal priority".
If the car makers have reservations, some testers embrace
change. Vehicle tester TUV Nord said it has been involved in
Commission debate on the real-world tests, which will need
member state approval under a fast-track EU process to become
law.
Johnannes Berg, head of TUV Nord's Brussels office, told
Reuters "real driving emission" tests would provide valuable
data on fuel use and emissions.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)