Emirates urges caution on EU-level aviation agreement with Gulf countries

* EU to propose talks on flying agreement with Gulf
countries
* U.S., EU airlines say Gulf carriers get illegal subsidies
* Emirates CEO urges EU not to begin talks on wrong terms
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 Emirates has written
to several European governments expressing concern that its
flying rights could be frozen if the European Commission is
allowed to use aviation negotiations with Gulf countries as a
way to challenge alleged illegal state subsidies to Gulf
airlines.
The Commission, the European Union's executive, is expected
to ask member states for a mandate to start talks on flying
agreements with the Gulf countries and others such as China and
Turkey when it presents an aviation package in December.
However, some European countries, notably France and
Germany, have pushed the Commission to use a commercial aviation
agreement with the Gulf countries as a way to tackle alleged
subsidies to carriers like Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways.
The debate on unfair competition from the Gulf carriers has
been raging in both Europe and the United States, where several
airlines are campaigning to persuade Washington to alter
commercial flying arrangements with Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates.
In a letter to Hungary, seen by Reuters, the company's
President Timothy Clark says handing power to the Commission to
initiate talks "on the wrong terms" would undermine connectivity
and tourism growth in Europe.
"It has come to our attention that there has been growing
pressure on the European Commission from the French and German
Transport Ministers to ensure conditions are virtually
impossible for all sides to adhere to, thereby freezing
Emirates' flying rights as long as any negotiations are
ongoing," the letter says.
Emirates sent letters to governments in its major markets in
Europe.
Germany's Lufthansa and France's Air France KLM
have spoken out against what they see as unfair
competition from the Gulf carriers.
Emirates has firmly denied receiving subsidies.
In the letter Clark says Emirates has been profitable for
the last 27 years and supported 85,100 jobs across the EU in
2013-14.
"Rather than receive subsidies as erroneously alleged,
Emirates has in fact paid its state shareholder over $3.363
billion in dividends up to and including its 2014-15 financial
year."
The Commission is working on a legislative proposal to
tackle unfair competition from non-EU airlines which could
include the ability to suspend air traffic rights, according to
a document seen by Reuters.
It is also developing a "fair competition" clause to be
inserted in commercial flying agreements with non-EU countries.
A spokesman for the Commission said fair competition would
be addressed as part of the "comprehensive agreements the
Commission aims to discuss with several countries."
"The need to ensure a level playing field when liberalising
is widely recognised internationally," said Jakub Adamowicz.
An Emirates spokeswoman said the airline remained committed
to developing its European operations and regularly engages with
governments on various matters, but declined to elaborate on
details of specific communications.
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem in Dubai; Editing by
Andrew Bolton)